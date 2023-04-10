Apple Has Reportedly Killed Off An Accessory Lots Of People Were Looking Forward To

Apple doesn't seem to be in any rush to launch new displays. There are ample choices on the market from the Cupertino company, including the Pro Display XDR and the Studio Display, but many were looking forward to a new 27-inch version of the latter that would use mini-LED backlighting and offer ProMotion variable refresh rate technology for a smoother viewing experience along with better vibrancy and color accuracy.

Sadly, we might have to wait even longer. Display industry analyst Ross Young reports (source only available to subscribers) that Apple has shelved plans to release the display. There's no discernible cause for the halt, though it was previously reported that Apple encountered issues during the research and development phase.

Young says Apple ordered some panel shipments last year, which lends credence to previous reports that the company was aiming for a late 2022 launch. But it continued to suffer delays, with a Q1 2023 release offered as the latest expectation. We've jogged briskly past that window with no new product in sight.