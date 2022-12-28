Apple's Next External Display Rumored To Feature Mini-LED Technology
In the history of contemporary computing, Apple put itself on a pedestal when it comes to display technology. Everything from the relatively diminutive iPhone to the MacBook and iMac Pro have all had bright, accurate displays throughout their proliferation.
While the rest of the industry has largely caught up, and in some cases surpassed Apple, display technology is still a strong point for the Cupertino giant. After a short hiatus from the display market, Apple released two offering between 2019 and 2022 that arguably put it back on top of the external display game.
In 2019, Apple launched the $4,999 Pro Display XDR, which was flogged to death by the media and general public thanks to its minimally-adjustable $999 stand, but was otherwise an excellent display. Meanwhile, the 6K Pro Display XDR is a 32-inch LCD with all the bells and whistles. It has a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, and supported the DCI-P3 color gamut with reference modes for professional users. In 2022, Apple launched the $1,599, 27-inch, 5K Studio Display, which features a maximum brightness of 600 nits, houses a 12 MP camera, a microphone array, and a surprisingly crisp speaker setup, and also supports the DCI-P3 color gamut. Now, rumors suggest Apple is planning another display that will fall somewhere between its two existing external displays.
Rumored details for a 2023 launch
According to Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst, Ross Young, Apple is planning to launch a mini-LED display in the first quarter of 2023 (via MacRumors). The display, which is rumored to be of the 27-inch variety, will combine strengths and technologies from Apple's mobile and desktop display sectors. Rumor has it that the as yet unannounced display will support ProMotion in addition to a mini-LED panel, meaning it will have a high refresh rate — likely 120 Hz — and boast great contrast ratios and brightness without the drawbacks of OLED technology. This will make for an excellent companion to the latest MacBook Pro, thanks to the matching refresh rates and color profiles.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, similar to the Studio Display that came before it, Apple's new 27-inch display is set to be powered by the company's mobile processors as well, indicating it will be doing some of the computing. In the Studio Display, the integrated A13 Bionic processor handles some of the audio and camera-related tasks — like Center Stage, noise cancellation, and "Hey Siri" functionality — in an effort to keep performance consistent between devices.
Based on past trends and predictions by Young on the MacRumors podcast, Apple's new monitor will likely release at an event in Spring 2023.