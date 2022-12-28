Apple's Next External Display Rumored To Feature Mini-LED Technology

In the history of contemporary computing, Apple put itself on a pedestal when it comes to display technology. Everything from the relatively diminutive iPhone to the MacBook and iMac Pro have all had bright, accurate displays throughout their proliferation.

While the rest of the industry has largely caught up, and in some cases surpassed Apple, display technology is still a strong point for the Cupertino giant. After a short hiatus from the display market, Apple released two offering between 2019 and 2022 that arguably put it back on top of the external display game.

In 2019, Apple launched the $4,999 Pro Display XDR, which was flogged to death by the media and general public thanks to its minimally-adjustable $999 stand, but was otherwise an excellent display. Meanwhile, the 6K Pro Display XDR is a 32-inch LCD with all the bells and whistles. It has a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, and supported the DCI-P3 color gamut with reference modes for professional users. In 2022, Apple launched the $1,599, 27-inch, 5K Studio Display, which features a maximum brightness of 600 nits, houses a 12 MP camera, a microphone array, and a surprisingly crisp speaker setup, and also supports the DCI-P3 color gamut. Now, rumors suggest Apple is planning another display that will fall somewhere between its two existing external displays.