Apple Reported To Be Further Delaying AR/MR Headset

Apple's grand plans to launch its much-talked-about mixed-reality headset at WWDC 2023 aren't going as planned, a new tweet by noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims. The news comes just a day after Apple confirmed that this year's WWDC is scheduled to run from June 5 – 9. Given that Apple's keynote has played venue to several important product launches, there has been the expectation that the company will use this occasion to showcase something entirely new.

According to Kuo, the head honchos at Apple aren't entirely sure that the company's first mixed-reality headset in its current form is ready for prime time. But, more importantly, these executives are also reportedly worried about the possibility of this vital launch not making a huge impact on the audience and potential buyers. Apparently, Apple wants its mixed-reality headset to dazzle the audience with its capabilities and, in some way, recreate the wow factor people tend to associate with the first iPhone launch event.

Because Apple isn't very optimistic about the AR/MR headset announcement recreating the astounding "iPhone moment," the mass production schedule for assembly has been pushed back by another 1-2 months to mid-to-late 3Q23. The delay also adds uncertainty to whether the new device... — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 30, 2023

This is not the first time we've heard reports of a possible delayed launch of Apple's mixed-reality headset. Apple's MR/AR headset program has been beset with delays for several years now, according to various leaks and insiders. The project has been in development for quite some time, with some reports claiming that Apple originally intended to launch the device in 2020. That obviously didn't happen, supposedly on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, now that the worst phase of the pandemic is behind us, the continuous string of delays isn't looking good for Apple.