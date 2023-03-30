Apple Hopes To One-Up Samsung With The iPhone 15 Pro Max's Periscope Lens

We may be six months away from their launch, but we already have a fair idea of what to expect from Apple's next-gen iPhones. Thanks to a steady stream of iPhone 15-centric rumors, we have been led to believe that these devices are slated to receive several cosmetic and hardware updates this time around. One of the most talked-about changes to the next-gen iPhones is the likelihood of the Pro Max variant getting a periscope lens — a possibility first discussed by noted tech analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong Intl Tech Research back in January 2023. Today, another famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo endorsed Pu's views and claimed that Apple's flagship iPhone model would, indeed, feature a periscope lens.

In his most recent Medium blog post, Kuo claims that Apple has selected Taiwanese lensmaker Largan as the exclusive supplier of the iPhone 15 Pro Max's periscope lens. The rest of Kuo's post mostly discusses the financial aspects of Largan's lens business, which could witness a major downturn in the second quarter of 2023. This downturn is partly a direct result of Apple placing fewer than expected orders from Largan for the periscope lens.

Interestingly, the reasons for Apple's lower order figures remain a mystery for now and is definitely surprising given that its current generation flagships have posted excellent shipment figures despite initial hiccups. Apple's pessimism could also stem from the difficult macroeconomic scenario affecting a significant chunk of the global population, including Apple's vast customer base.