OnePlus Confirms Specs Of The Upcoming Nord CE 3 Lite

OnePlus is set to launch its next Nord-branded smartphone on April 4th, 2023. In classical OnePlus fashion, the company has already revealed how the smartphone looks and shared much of its specifications through official channels and partnerships with online retailers such as Amazon. In addition, the company's president and COO, Kinder Liu, has given away all vital details about the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite.

In an interview with TechRadar, Liu revealed crucial specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. Like its predecessor, the Nord CE 3 Lite is strictly a lower mid-range 5G smartphone with specs that make it a viable choice for anyone who wants the clean and bloat-free OxygenOS interface without spending more on the company's flagship smartphone — the OnePlus 11, which launched in February 2023.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite brings significant upgrades over its predecessor — which has an equally clunky and confusing name. The OnePlus executive confirms the upcoming phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, first announced in October 2021. It will be mated to 8GB of RAM with another 8GB of virtual RAM (virtual RAM allows Android devices to free up RAM by offloading low-priority tasks to the storage).

Notably, Qualcomm followed up the Snapdragon 695 with up to 40% more powerful Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 mobile platform in September 2022. But, OnePlus's choice of processor appears to favor economics over supreme performance.