FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Charged With Bribing Chinese Officials

Sam Bankman-Fried's legal troubles continue as he faces new charges relating to a bribe he allegedly paid to a Chinese official. The FTX Founder reportedly handed $40 million to at least one Chinese official in order to get his assets in the country unfrozen. According to the new charges, the accounts Bankman-Fried was trying to unlock were registered to his main company, Alameda Research, Reuters reported. They are believed to have held around $1 billion worth of cryptocurrency in total. The bribe itself allegedly occured after Bankman-Fried spent months exploring other ways to access the accounts. Prosecutors claim that following the alleged exchange, the assets were unfrozen. The crypto entrepreneur is now facing a total of 13 charges relating to the collapse of FTX and his handling of the company's assets.

The 31-year-old, who was one of the world's richest men prior, was arrested in the Bahamas late last year. He maintains his innocence, claiming that he "didn't steal funds" and "didn't stash billions away." Before the collapse of his crypto exchange, he was worth around $22.5 billion. Currently, he claims his net worth is "next to nothing."