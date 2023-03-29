The Best Mods & Upgrades That Can Give New Life To A C4 Corvette

The Corvette has boasted four-wheel independent suspension since the early 1960s, so it's always been a pretty great handling car. The C4 generation improved on that even more with a front transverse leaf spring replacing the earlier models' coil springs. However, with some C4s nearing 40 years old, even the best suspension system is going to be getting tired and worn out.

Even a simple stock-style rebuild kit with such items as new bushings, ball joints, and tie rods will bring your C4 back to its factory-fresh state for only a modest investment. Additionally, the polyurethane bushings that are available in some rebuild kits are far superior to their stock rubber countertops in terms of tighter driving feel and last four to five times as long as rubber bushings.

But you can also take handling to the next level with new shock absorbers, composite springs, and larger diameter sway bars. Many modern shocks are adjustable, so you can choose the perfect balance between handling and a smooth ride. Or shocks can be made firmer at the autocross track, then easily dialed back for a comfortable experience when street driving. New springs can replace their sagging original counterparts and lower the vehicle in the process, reducing the center of gravity for better cornering capability.

[Featured image by Kowloonese from Chile via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]