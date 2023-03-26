Want To Lower Your Truck? Think About These Pros And Cons Of A Dropped Truck First

While lowering a pickup truck may seem like sacrilege for most people, some benefits are worth mentioning. As long as you're okay with not making the most out of your rig's payload and towing numbers, most truck owners slaw their rides to achieve that coveted low-rider vibe, a stance that looks more ravishing in crew cab trucks with extra-long beds. However, for a growing number of enthusiasts, lowering the stock ride height has more to do with that show car look.

According to Motor Trend, lowering a truck improves handling, traction, and aerodynamics, but only if you do it right. Do it wrong, however, and you'll end up with a spine-busting ride that won't do you favors when off-roading or cruising on the highway. The easiest (and most expensive) way to lower a truck is by installing a set of aftermarket hydraulic suspensions or airbags that bring the best of both worlds: Adjustable ride height and customizable damper settings.

But if you're not prepared to spend around $3,000 to $7,000 for a complete air suspension kit, here are the pros and cons you need to know before lowering your truck.