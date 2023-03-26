Here's Why The Brewster Buffalo Is Considered One Of The Worst Fighter Planes Ever Made

Superior air force was a key part of winning World War II. Planes like the P-51 Mustang, one of the best planes to ever exist, solidified the Allied Forces' place as rulers of the sky. The Royal Air Force Spitfire became a pop culture icon, and the Lockheed P-38 Lightning was frighteningly effective in the Pacific theater. But for every fantastic air weapon, there are planes that didn't quite fulfill their missions. One such plane was the Brewster Aeronautical Corporation's F2A Buffalo.

The plane wasn't mechanically bad or outright dangerous to fly like the later F7U Cutlass, but the goofy looking plane seemed outdated since its start in 1939. Its armament of four .50 calibur machine guns seemed adequate at a glance, but in reality were lacking compared to the 20mm cannons found on the Japanese Imperial Navy's Mitsubishi A6M Zeros. The aircraft also failed to deter Imperial Japanese dive bombers and, according to the U.S. Navy, many Buffalos were lost when engaging Axis planes. Its biggest failure, however, occurred during a pivotal battle in the Pacific Theater and perhaps one of the most important battles of the entire war: the Battle of Midway.