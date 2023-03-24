The Apple AirPods Pro 2 Could Make A Mid-Life Switch To USB-C

It is extremely likely that Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 lineup will ditch the archaic Lightning Port in favor of USB-C when the devices launch later this year. While Apple has been gradually switching to USB-C on its laptops and tablets, it took comprehensive legislative action from the European Union for Apple to accelerate the process for the company's iPhone lineup. Finally, late last year, Apple begrudgingly agreed to an EU ruling that mandated the use of USB-C on all mobile devices — including the iPhone. However, it looks like it's not just Apple's upcoming iPhones that will adopt the USB-C standard later this year. A string of recent rumors indicates the likelihood of Apple's popular wireless earbuds — the Apple AirPods Pro 2 — also switching from Lightning to USB-C this year.

The initial source of the rumor is Twitter user @aaronp613, who came across references to new AirPods and AirPods cases within iOS 16.4 code. The model numbers that Aaron came across in his research include A3048 and A2968. Aaron believes that the A3048 refers to an upcoming AirPods model, while the A2968 model number belongs to the charging case for the same device. While Aaron did not claim that these new AirPods will use USB-C, his tweet was referenced by noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who believes that these new model numbers could belong to the USB-C version of the Apple AirPods 2. In his tweet, Kuo also postulates the possibility of these USB-C AirPods debuting in the second or third quarter of 2023.