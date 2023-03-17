Elon Musk's Latest Cost-Cutting Move Ends Twitter's Music Dreams

Twitter has reportedly abandoned plans of signing music licensing deals under CEO Elon Musk due to the high costs involved. According to The New York Times, the social media company was in talks with three big-name music labels when Musk purchased the company for around $44 billion, but those discussions have since stalled completely. A licensing deal would give the social media platform access to the music under a label's catalog, and in return, the company pays the music rights owners a fat fee.

Users on the platform, as a result, are free to use the licensed library of music without any copyright issues or takedown fears. The likes of Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook already have signed deals with music labels, but Twitter is the only big social platform without any such music agreement under its belt. Twitter has reportedly avoided such a deal because of the high costs involved, which could exceed $100 million for a platform of that size and reach, the New York Times reported.