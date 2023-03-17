5 Of The Most Underrated Mercedes-Benz Models Ever Made

Mercedes-Benz is one of the most celebrated automakers of all time, and one of the oldest car companies to exist, dating back to Karl Benz when he decided that internal combustion engines were better than horses in 1890. Over the company's long history, it's hard to find any cars that are conventionally "bad" in the same way a Pontiac Aztek was less than desirable. In fact, it's quite the opposite, the Mercedes-Benz vast catalog of products is full of cars that, in retrospect, are quite a lot better than they were initially given credit for.

Any Mercedes auction is bound to be full of classic roadsters and AMG cars with obscene amounts of horsepower. But it's unlikely you'll see a first-generation Mercedes-Benz M-Class behind bullet-resistant glass at museums or reaching eight figures at an auction like its siblings from the same marque. The American public first became aware of the M-Class in 1997 when it featured in the Jurassic Park: Lost World sequel where it experienced a litany of dinosaur-related mishaps. But in reality, it's a compact and comfortable off-roader that isn't as ostentatious as gargantuan truck-based SUVs from the era.