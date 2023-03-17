How To Reboot A Tesla Model S & Common Issues It'll Fix

There are many reasons why you shouldn't buy a Tesla Model S, but the American EV pioneer remains a dominant force in the growing EV segment. In the latest report by S&P Global, Tesla has a five-year lead over other automakers in its in-vehicle electronic and unique zonal electrical architecture.

But despite this, no Tesla Model S is without fault. Sometimes, the center touchscreen stops responding to touch inputs or displays generic error codes. A quick Google search reveals "rebooting" or "restarting" your Tesla might be the solution, but how do you restart or reboot a Tesla Model S when, unlike a smartphone or tablet, there's no restart button in sight?

Before we get to the nitty-gritty of how to reboot a Tesla Model S, it's essential to know the difference between a soft and hard reboot and the underlying problems that each could solve.