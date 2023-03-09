Model S And Model X Now Offered In A Brand New Color From Tesla

For an automaker considered a leader in electric vehicles, Tesla has long been criticized for offering such a limited, uninspiring range of paint colors. Though it offered more variety in the past, the choice of hues was gradually reduced to simplify operations at the company's Fremont, California facility until only a couple of colors remained, even on Telsa's premium Model S and Model X vehicles.

Buyers in Europe and the Middle East have been slightly more fortunate because Tesla's Gigafactory in Berlin has what Elon Musk humbly called the "world's most advanced paint shop," capable of delivering two additional colors: Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red. We say "slightly more fortunate" because the two new Berlin colors are only available on Model Ys with the Performance or Long Range spec.

Giga Berlin will have world's most advanced paint shop, with more layers of stunning colors that subtly change with curvature — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2020

In America, the only color completely free of charge on the Model S or Model X is Pearl White Multi-Coat. Other optional color choices include Solid Black, Midnight Silver Metallic, and Deep Blue Metallic, all of which cost an extra $1,500 over the basic Pearl White Multi-Coat.

But now, U.S. buyers have a new choice — Ultra Red — which carries a $3,000 premium over the standard Pearl White Multi-Coat. The previous red color, Red Multi-Coat, was a $2,500 option, so the new Ultra Red is only a net $500 increase for buyers that lust for a red Tesla.