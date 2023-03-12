Elon Musk Teases Interest In Buying Silicon Valley Bank

A new player has joined the ongoing drama at Silicon Valley Bank. To get everyone up to speed, SVB, once the 16th largest bank in the United States, is now in the midst of the second-largest bank collapse in American history. Silicon Valley Bank, which specialized in startups and other corporations supported through venture capital, defaulted on its obligations after a March 10 bank run revealed it lacked sufficient funds to cover even a quarter of the credit it had taken on. Silicon Valley Bank has since been taken over by the FDIC and is being auctioned off piecemeal to help cover its unpaid debts.

In a press release dated March 12, the U.S. Department of the Treasury made it clear that taxpayers won't foot the bill for bailing out the bank, also stating that depositors can expect to get access to their funds starting on Monday, March 13. The government's rapid response to the matter isn't surprising, as some experts are concerned about the increased uncertainty in the wake of SVB's failure and even potential runs on other banks. Y Combinator's Gerry Tan has described the collapse as "an extinction-level event" for American startups. One might think that would be sufficient Sturm und Drang for any financial institution. Not so. Enter Elon Musk.