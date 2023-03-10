The 5 Coolest Kia EV6 Interior Features
The electrification of the automotive space marches ever forward thanks in no small part to the efforts of newcomers like Tesla and Rivian, but it would be remiss to ignore the industry stalwarts as they suddenly start to catch up, finally realizing that it's time to go all-in on EV. The Kia EV6 is one of the more intriguing electric SUVs that are on the road these days thanks to the alarmingly fast 3.4-second 0-60 time granted by its 576 horsepower. That's only the EV6 GT, though. The more reasonable Wind RWD EV6 variant still delivers well over 200 hp and 310 miles of estimated range. Starting at just over $50,000, the sporty Kia EV6 represents a shot across the bow of vehicles like the Tesla Model 3 and does so alarmingly well.
There's more to Kia's luxury electric crossover than gobs of power, an over-abundance of torque, and respectable range though. Its interior is hiding some genuinely tantalizing treats that make the driving experience that much better.
1. Vegan leather interior with an upgrade to bucket seats in the GT
For the longest time, a leather interior has been seen as premium, and for good reason. Leather is durable, characterful, and easy to clean. In recent times, though, being environmentally friendly is coming to the forefront of many of the products we use. This goes doubly so for electric vehicles that claim to be better for the environment. Kia offers the EV6 with a variety of different ventilated vegan leather interior options, starting with a basic black, but including options for charcoal with white seats, or black leather with white seat and door trims.
If you're one for spirited driving, you'll know how important it is to have a comfortable seat that keeps you in place. Upgrading to the sporty Kia EV6 GT trim also swaps out the vegan leather seats for suede bucket seats with neon green accents, matching the neon accents elsewhere on the GT and reminding you that you're in a car with high-speed ambitions. Even the rear seats receive the suede and neon trim upgrades so that any passengers you're carrying about don't miss out on the fun.
2. A driver-centric layout
In the automotive world, BMW has carved out a niche for itself thanks to its driver-centric interior design. With the EV6, Kia took a page out of BMW's book and designed its interior around the driver and driving experience. It starts with the position — all the controls in the EV6 are tilted toward the driver, and it's as if you sit among the controls, with everything in easy reach. Steering wheel controls put a lot of the action at your fingertips, while everything from the climate controls to the second 12.3-inch panoramic display off to the right of the driver is tilted inward to give the driver easy access.
This driver-focused design philosophy makes it not only easier and more fun to drive the vehicle, but shorter stretches to interact with the ancillary controls makes it easier to keep your eyes and hands on the wheel, leading to a safer ride as well. In a world where it's become commonplace for manufacturers to slap a big screen to the right of the steering wheel, it's refreshing to see a manufacturer think about the layout of its cockpit a little more.
3. Qi wireless charging pad and plenty of techy touches
In the grand scheme of things, running out of charge on a long drive is firmly on the first-world end of the problem scale, but that doesn't mean it isn't annoying. When it comes to the Kia EV6, there's power on tap almost wherever you look. First and foremost, the driver and the front passenger have access to both a USB Type-C port under the dash and a Qi wireless charging pad between the front seats. The rear passengers have access to USB ports under the center rear seat as well as two USB Type-C ports on the inside edges of the front seats. Including the wireless charging pad, the EV6 has five total ways to transfer electrons from the vehicle's battery to your phone's battery
Along with ample charging options, the Kia EV6 is decked out with flashy tech options, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, even if both are only wired. To remind you that you're in an EV — the vehicle of the future — the whole interior features splashes of color-changing ambient lighting emitted from beneath the black trim pieces and in the foot wells.
4. Controls that blend tactile and virtual
In a world where many auto-makers resort to monolithic touchscreens for all the vehicle's controls, Kia strikes an interesting blend between minimalist and functional. Sure, there are two 12.3-inch panoramic touchscreens for vehicle functionality and infotainment, but there are also plenty of tactile and semi-tactile controls.
Perhaps the most polarizing of the EV6's control schemes is the panel in the center console that blends climate controls with audio controls. Instead of having two separate control panels, Kia combined them into one in the EV6, and there's a button to switch between the two, with clear visual feedback. You still need to glance at the controls to know exactly what you're controlling, but there are two tactile knobs to adjust the climate and entertainment options once you have switched, and the individual controls always fulfill the same function when the mode is selected.
The augmented reality heads-up display is another area where the Kia EV6 shines. If enabled, the heads-up display projects information about driving speed and navigation right into the driver's field of view. This is a feature that's becoming more and more common in a lot of modern vehicles, but Kia has implemented it subtly and unobtrusively, in a way that complements the rest of the displays rather than replacing them.
5. Ample dry storage space and rear legroom for a smaller SUV
One feature that EVs have become known for is the frunk or front trunk, and while the EV6 does have a frunk, it's small enough that you may as well forget it exists most of the time. As a consolation, the EV6 has a surprisingly spacious interior and trunk. Being a crossover SUV, the EV6 is a hatchback, meaning the trunk is comfortably large and can be extended to its maximum 50 cubic feet relatively easily, thanks to the 60/40 split rear seat. The levers to drop the rear seats are conveniently located in the trunk itself, meaning accessing the functionality while you're loading is dead simple.
Speaking of rear seats, one benefit of electric vehicles is the lack of a transmission tunnel. On regular gasoline-powered vehicles — and inexplicably, some EVs — the transmission tunnel runs down the middle of the vehicle, taking up useful rear passenger legroom and potential storage between the front seats. The EV6 handily does away with the transmission tunnel, like any good EV should, replacing it with legroom in the rear and additional storage space between the front seats, and under the center armrest.
The extra little bits of space in the EV6 add up to make it seem like a much bigger vehicle than its small crossover trappings would have you believe and make it ideal for longer trips with multiple occupants.