Apple HomePod With 7-Inch Display Could Be Revealed In 2024

When Apple's first smart speaker launched in 2018, the Apple HomePod was positioned as the company's answer to the comprehensive range of smart speakers from Amazon, Google, and Sonos. In 2019, just over a year after the launch of the first-gen HomePod, Apple announced the HomePod Mini; a smaller, but equally capable smart speaker positioned as a more affordable version of the standard HomePod. The Apple HomePod Mini cost just one-third the price of its large sibling, but also lost out on the sound quality and overall loudness.

Until January 2023, the HomePod Mini from 2019 was the last HomePod product from the Apple stables, forcing some people to think that the company had entirely given up on the lineup. However, in January 2023, four years after the HomePod Mini's launch, the company came up with a new full-sized HomePod.

The new device, also called the Apple HomePod, was positioned as a successor to the original HomePod from 2018. It featured several feature upgrades — including built-in temperature and humidity sensors.

While Apple has shied away from revealing future plans for the HomePod lineup, several Apple analysts have hinted that future HomePods could also become a central part of Apple's smart home ecosystem. The latest in a series of Apple HomePod-related rumors comes from noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who indicated that Apple could launch a revamped HomePod model in the first half of 2024.