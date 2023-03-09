The Most Expensive Cars In Will.i.am's Collection

In January 2012, Adams appeared on "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno" and announced that he was starting a car company called IAMAUTO in the East Los Angeles neighborhood where he grew up. He said the first original, custom-designed car would even use "OEM parts from Chrysler" and showed a picture of a stark white vehicle with gull-wing doors lines reminiscent of a DeLorean — if you squint really hard.

Turns out, there was nothing "original" about the car. It was a highly customized DeLorean built by West Coast Customs (WCC) in Burbank, California, a company Adams has used many times for his other custom rides. In addition to adding a widebody kit, it modified every square inch of the body, added a bunch of air vents, slapped on 20-inch wheels, and dropped in a GM LS3 E-Rod V8 engine. Not to mention completely redoing the interior.

#tbt who remembers the Famous WCC x https://t.co/j64PMbusyB DeLorean?? It's time to bring it back and it's time for a new look. We have our #Duralast tools ready to go 🛠 #duralasttools #delorean pic.twitter.com/IofZwnHmOL — West Coast Customs (@officialwcc) September 5, 2019

In an episode of "Under The Hood," Ryan Friedlinghaus, owner and CEO of WCC, said the rapper initially brought in the DeLorean DMC-12 for some "interior work" but ended up giving it "a total transformation" into what one might look like if they were still being made in the year 2020. It originally had the name IAMAUTO but is now called "The DELOR.I.AM." According to Jalopnik, Adams claims the customization for the DeLorean cost $700,000.

If only the zaniness around this car had stopped there. Later in 2012, Adams was pulled over by Los Angeles Police because it didn't have a license plate displayed. After discovering that it also didn't have a VIN and was never registered with the DMV, they impounded the DeLorean. A few months later Adams blasted on social media that the car had been stolen. Oddly, it was quickly found by none other than WCC. It seems like will.i.am wanted to test out P.T. Barnum's quote, "There's no such thing as bad publicity."