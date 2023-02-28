Every Big Change To The Hyundai Elantra In 2023

The Hyundai Elantra isn't just one of the most affordable vehicles in Hyundai's range, but one of the most affordable sedans in the U.S. altogether. Priced from $20,650 (plus $1,095 destination) for the 2023 Elantra SE, the stylish four-door may not have excessive power or even electrification, but that doesn't stop it from being excellent value. Especially for new car shoppers looking to be clever with their dollars.

Hyundai has ambitions to be a key player in the all-electric vehicle business, and so unsurprisingly some of the automaker's biggest developments are on that side of the dealership forecourt. Cars like the Ioniq 5 and the new Ioniq 6 promise similar range to EVs from Tesla and others, but often at more aggressive price points.

In contrast, that means Hyundai's gas-powered vehicles aren't necessarily evolving quite so rapidly. Model year changes, such as the difference between the 2022 Elantra and the 2023 Elantra, are relatively minor. That can be both a positive and a negative.