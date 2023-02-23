The Innovative Jaguar Race Car That Transformed Into A Le Mans Winning Porsche

In these days of mighty mergers, it's not all that unusual that a Peugeot, Chrysler, and Jeep might all arise from the same company. Perhaps it's no longer surprising that, over the course of its operational history, a single car could be comprised of Jaguar, Mazda, and Porsche.

Even in the era of the automotive multinational, that doesn't seem like it would make any sense. Porsche and Jaguar are stalwart champions of two conflicting design philosophies, repping less-is-more performance and more-is-more luxury, respectively. Neither automaker even belongs in the same conversation as the sensible, reliable Mazda.

Such are the circumstances of high-level motorsports, however. The XJR-14, a serious achiever in both Group C racing, and endurance tests like Le Mans, wore the colors of all three of those storied automakers at one time or another. The adventures of the many-branded XJR-14 were equal parts racetrack politics, financial pressure, and engineering achievement.