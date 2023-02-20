Official OnePlus 11 Concept Shows A Wild Design With Icy Blue Light Strips On The Back

OnePlus is going back to its old ways of making fancy concept phones. The latest in line is the OnePlus 11, which is getting a concept makeover of its own that appears to have been inspired by the cinematic world of "Tron" and its epic light cycles. Dubbed "OnePlus 11 Concept," the concept images show a phone with a blue illuminated ring around the camera, and icy blue veins running across the rear panel as if it's some kind of outrageous liquid coolant system.

OnePlus is no stranger to making wild concept phones. In 2020, the Chinese smartphone maker showcased a OnePlus 8T Concept that had a color-shifting glass pattern at the back. The color-changing film underneath the glass reacted to changes in voltage and changed color with a breathing effect. Before that, OnePlus made a concept phone that used electrochromic glass that rendered the camera lenses invisible.

The new OnePlus 11 Concept seems like a continuation of that hot design innovation streak.