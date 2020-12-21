OnePlus 8T Concept revealed with eye-catching color-changing glass

From time to time, smartphone manufacturers like to show off concept devices, and OnePlus is no exception. The company revealed the OnePlus Concept One earlier this year with electrochromic glass that hid the rear-facing camera lenses when they weren’t in use, and now it’s showing off a new concept device called the OnePlus 8T Concept. This new device takes things a step further than the Concept One, as the OnePlus 8T Concept features color changing glass on the back.

Specifically, the OnePlus 8T Concept uses something called Electronic Color, Material and Finish (ECMF) and contains a special color-changing film underneath the back glass. The metal oxides in that film change colors from dark blue to light silver as voltage changes, and when paired with a mmWave radar sensor, it allows the OnePlus 8T Concept to do some pretty cool things.

One of the demonstrations OnePlus shared today involves using the ECMF to change the back panel’s colors when receiving a call, text, or some other kind of notification. With the mmWave module, users can reject a call or silence a notification using gesture controls with the back camera.

Another demonstration involves using both the mmWave radar and the color-changing glass to track a user’s breathing. In this demonstration, the glass actually changes color in time with the subject’s breaths, which more or less turns it into a biofeedback device.

The OnePlus 8T Concept was created by the OnePlus Gaudi team of designers, which was established with the OnePlus Concept One earlier this year. As always, the OnePlus 8T Concept isn’t a phone that’s going to see a retail release, but rather a device that’s meant to show off cool features that otherwise may not have a practical purpose in mainstream smartphones. OnePlus says we’ll hear more from the Gaudi team soon, so we’ll keep an ear to the ground for more from this clearly talented group of designers.