Cadillac Plots Three Additional EVs For 2023

We don't know much about the actual vehicles set to bear the Cadillac shield in the ongoing Electric Revolution. As yet, Cadillac hasn't even released their names. Also, Cadillac's current attempt at a signature electric vehicle, the Lyriq, had a complex debut. The Lyriq achieved wide buy-in early in the production process, but had a rough rollout troubled by technical and scarcity issues.

At the same time, once the Lyriq finally hit the market, SlashGear found it very much worth the wait, outperforming the Hummer EV and Tesla Model Y in several key areas. Cadillac also recently unveiled the spectacular $300,000 Celestiq, which both showed commitment to the Lyriq brand (right down to the wonky spelling) and promised everything a top-line Caddy should be: luxurious, powerful, and an investment in the forefront of automotive engineering that epitomized luxury while making electric propulsion look like an upgrade, not a compromise.

In short, thus far, every EV with a Cadillac badge has been a step up from its predecessors. Zippy electric acceleration is a pleasant change from the sometimes lumbering Caddies of earlier generations, and the brand has consistently impressed with its commitment to green design without compromises. If Cadillac can keep delivering EVs as good as the Lyriq and Celestiq, the three new rides set to debut this year may represent a potent force in the luxury motor market.