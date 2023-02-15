Cadillac Plots Three Additional EVs For 2023
The Cadillac brand has had ups and downs over the past few years, hampered in particular by a popular view of Cadillacs as old-time luxury with an emphasis on "old," a mismatch for the expectations of 2020s motoring. In fairness to Cadillac, however, the brand has made several big moves to change that narrative, delivering some impressive machines in recent years.
To that end, Cadillac came out with a recent bombshell, according to The Detroit News: the GM brand that many customers associate with old-school indulgence expects to debut three new electric Caddies over the course of 2023. These new EVs aren't just cars; they're a public statement. In the summer of 2021, Rory Harvey, VP of sales, service, and marketing at Cadillac, said, "We will be leaving this decade an EV-only brand." Given GM's commitment to be carbon neutral by 2035, these new Cadillacs may become the stars of the company's ongoing investment in green engineering.
Building new classics
We don't know much about the actual vehicles set to bear the Cadillac shield in the ongoing Electric Revolution. As yet, Cadillac hasn't even released their names. Also, Cadillac's current attempt at a signature electric vehicle, the Lyriq, had a complex debut. The Lyriq achieved wide buy-in early in the production process, but had a rough rollout troubled by technical and scarcity issues.
At the same time, once the Lyriq finally hit the market, SlashGear found it very much worth the wait, outperforming the Hummer EV and Tesla Model Y in several key areas. Cadillac also recently unveiled the spectacular $300,000 Celestiq, which both showed commitment to the Lyriq brand (right down to the wonky spelling) and promised everything a top-line Caddy should be: luxurious, powerful, and an investment in the forefront of automotive engineering that epitomized luxury while making electric propulsion look like an upgrade, not a compromise.
In short, thus far, every EV with a Cadillac badge has been a step up from its predecessors. Zippy electric acceleration is a pleasant change from the sometimes lumbering Caddies of earlier generations, and the brand has consistently impressed with its commitment to green design without compromises. If Cadillac can keep delivering EVs as good as the Lyriq and Celestiq, the three new rides set to debut this year may represent a potent force in the luxury motor market.