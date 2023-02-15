GameSir G7 Wired Controller Review: Priced Right For Xbox Series X And S

Whether you're on a console or PC, a good controller can make the difference between a solid gaming session and hours of frustration. A good controller will have a lightning-quick response time, accurate input, good ergonomics, and ideally not look like utter garbage. If you're a Windows or Xbox user, you may be tempted to go with Microsoft's offering. It's a pretty sensible choice, you know you're getting a good quality product that is 100% compatible with the devices you intend to use it on. But with an Xbox Elite controller costing over $100, a third-party option may be worth considering.

GameSir's G7 Wired Controller is "officially licensed by Xbox" and available for under $45. The catch is, it's a good old-fashioned wired controller, so you can only play with it plugged in. It boasts highly customizable controls, an equally customizable appearance, and a couple of extra buttons on the back. Input latency is below 0.004s and the manufacturers claim it offers a polling rate at 265Hz and "best in class consistent smoothness and precision." The name "GameSir” itself is pretty nice. Every time you look at it, you'll get an image in your head of a butler tempting you towards a round of "Tekken 7." So, PR waffle aside, is the actual controller any good? GameSir sent one of their controllers over so we could find out in this review.

Editor's Note: While several of the photos in this review show the GameSir G7 connected to an Xbox One S, this controller's functionality is effectively identical on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One X, and Xbox One S.