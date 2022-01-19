Xbox Game Pass late January 2022 additions include some major hits

The first month of 2022 is nearing its end, but that hasn’t stopped big announcements from rolling in. Microsoft has just revealed a list of new games coming to its Xbox Game Pass platform, including a couple that went live on January 18 and several more that’ll follow in the coming days. Though not all of the additions are major, there are enough hits to make things exciting.

Xbox Game Pass is a Microsoft subscription that grants users access to a huge library of video games offered under a single monthly fee. The service is a great option for Xbox console owners and PC gamers who regularly play new games, but who don’t want to shell out for each title individually.

The latest Xbox Game Pass additions were announced on January 18, 2022, and they kick off with two titles available to play right now: Nobody Saves the World, a game about Nobody tasked with fighting evil and saving the world, as well as Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, a Japanese visual novel presented the form of an adventure game.

While neither of those titles are anything to write home about, Microsoft promises some more exciting additions on January 20, including Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition, Rainbow Six Extraction, and the Hitman Trilogy. Those games will be joined on the same day by Death’s Door, Pupperazzi, and Windjammers 2. The game Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master will round out this month’s additions with a January 27 arrival date.

The new additions are also joined by a welcomed update for Ultimate members: Xbox Touch Controls are now available on another nine games, including two listed above:

– Anvil (Game Preview)

– Archvale

– Exo One

– The Forgotten City

– Nobody Saves the World

– One Piece Pirate Warriors 4

– Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

– Stardew Valley

– Unpacking

– Death’s Door

The touch controls, of course, make it much easier to fire up a game on your smartphone or tablet and get into the action without connecting a wireless gamepad. Including these nine additions, Microsoft says that more than 100 of the titles currently available on Xbox Game Pass include touch controls.

This is great news for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, and it comes amid exciting times. Microsoft has just announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard, something that’ll no doubt result in a flood of new beloved games on the subscription service.

Though the company did confirm plans to expand its Xbox Game Pass library under this deal, it didn’t reveal which titles are inbound and when they may arrive. As well, it remains to be seen whether certain hits are included under the $14.99/month subscription plan or if players will need to pay extra for access.