Features We Want To See In An Xbox Elite Series 3 Controller

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller series is targeted at gamers who want to do everything they can to get an edge on the competition. First launched in 2015, the original Xbox Elite Wireless Controller brought with it numerous customizable features that a gamer could individually tailor to suit their playing style, including many that weren't available on a regular Xbox controller. This included interchangeable thumbsticks and d-pads, detachable paddles on the underside of the controller, rubberized grips, and trigger locks to reduce reaction time.

Following the success of the original model, a fully revised version called the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 was launched in 2019, which Microsoft claimed brought over 30 new features to enhance gaming performance. These included the ability to adjust the tension of the thumbsticks, shoot more quickly with shorter hair trigger locks, and improve how the controller feels in the hand with a wrap-around rubberized grip. It is expensive, however, and Microsoft has subsequently introduced a more affordable model it calls the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core. This model drops the detachable paddles, interchangeable parts, and case, to reduce the starting price, with the "missing" components now sold separately.

Despite the newer controllers' improved features and usability, here's what we'd like to see in an Xbox Elite Series 3 Controller.