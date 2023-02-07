How To Retrieve Deleted Files From iCloud

Once it's set up, iCloud backs up your data — photos, mail, contacts, bookmarks, passwords, iCloud Drive, and more — synced across all your devices where you're signed in. The changes made to the files also happen everywhere, including deletion. If you delete a file on any of your devices (which has iCloud active), that file is deleted everywhere else too (via Apple). Luckily, if you accidentally delete a file, iCloud lets you restore it. Deletion works on iCloud like this: when you press the delete button or move the file to Trash, it isn't erased permanently; iCloud moves it to a temporary space.

You have a 30-day window to restore it. After 30 days, the file is gone forever (via Apple). The deleted files all end up in the Recently Deleted folder. The process is automatic, and when the files have been permanently deleted become irretrievable. Side note: You don't have to worry about lost files taking up space because the Recently Deleted folder isn't included in the iCloud storage.

Naturally, the temporary space is shared among all your iCloud devices as well. So once it's deleted, you will find it in Trash or the Recently Deleted section of all your devices. You can use any of them to retrieve the erased file.