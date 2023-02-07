Here's Why You Won't See A Single Crypto Super Bowl Ad This Year

With the radically changed Pro Bowl behind us and Super Bowl LVII looming, the biggest players in corporate America are finalizing plans to win the hearts, minds, and eternal laughter of football fans everywhere. Teasers for ads that will air throughout the game are already pouring in, and if years prior are a reliable trend, we may even be treated to advance screenings of a few.

We've already been made privy to some major tech players gearing up for a big splash. Uber, for instance, tapped Diddy's hit-making brain to air a 60-second ad during the big game, seemingly to extol the benefits of Uber One for its ridesharing and food delivery customers. And you can expect car ads to make as big a splash as always.

According to a report by Sports Business Journal, we'll also see a much bigger variety of beer ads compared to previous years, as Anheuser-Busch – maker of the beloved Budweiser and Bud Light brands – has given up its once exclusive advertising rights. The latest Super Bowl ad sales report sounds bleak for some other industries, however.

While Fox's executive vice president of sales Mark Evans revealed that this year's Super Bowl is attracting the most ad dollars it's ever seen – with some companies paying $6-7 million for a single 30-second spot – the network's sell through has been slower than usual despite 90% of total slots being claimed before 2022's season kicked off. Apparently, last-minute crypto pullouts are mostly to blame.