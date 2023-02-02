Uber's Super Bowl 2023 Ad Will Feature Sean 'Diddy' Combs' New Hit, Because 'Diddy Don't Do Jingles'

'Tis the season for heart-shaped chocolates and egg-shaped pigskin. Super Bowl LVII is approaching quickly, with the championship football spectacle set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time in Glendale, Arizona, featuring a showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Fox is airing the big game nationally, and if you haven't already figured out how you're going to watch it, we have you covered right here.

It should be a fun one, if not for four quarters of what we hope to be high-quality American football, then at least for the big-budget advertising campaigns that will be launched by some of the world's biggest companies during breaks in the action. It's become a tradition to scope these ads out, so much so that it's carved a niche of its own among non-football people needing reasons to attend their local watch parties.

Uber has already confirmed its participation with an ad that will feature Sean "Puffy" Combs, also known as Puff Daddy, who eventually became P Diddy, which he eventually shortened to Diddy. There may be some other alias that we haven't yet keyed in on because he seems to refresh it annually.