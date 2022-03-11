Biden's Crypto Executive Order: Here's What You Need To Know

President Biden issued a long-awaited executive order on March 9, 2022 directing the federal government to evaluate the risks and benefits of cryptocurrency — or crypto, for the sake of brevity. It's the first executive order of its kind to focus exclusively on the growing popularity of digital assets like Bitcoin and Dogecoin, which put the crypto market on edge because of global regulatory concerns within the digital asset sector in recent years.

The crypto market first learned about the executive order overnight after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen accidentally published a statement calling it "historic" and released details of the order ahead of time, saying that it would "support responsible innovation that could result in substantial benefits for the nation, consumers, and businesses." The statement has since been deleted. Nevertheless, Yellen's premature publication appeared to have been the reason Bitcoin's price to shot up around 8% later the same day.

According to the White House fact sheet, the order directs federal agencies to take a unified approach and communicate their reports on the regulations and oversight of the crypto market, but as CoinDesk points out, it didn't specify the positions the administration wants them to adopt — nor did it mention any new regulations for cryptocurrency companies to follow. However, it did direct the Treasury Department to create a report on "the future of money," which would include findings on how the current financial system doesn't meet consumer demand.