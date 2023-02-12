The Forgotten Maserati Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today

The Maserati brand has produced some of the world's best-looking concept cars. For starters, the Maserati Boomerang debuted at the 1971 Turin Auto Show as possibly the most futuristic-inspired concept of the time. Maserati took the 90s by storm with its Chubasco concept, a flagship grand-touring sports car penned by Marcello Gandini — the iconic designer behind the Lamborghini Miura, Countach, and Diablo's head-turning silhouette.

However, Maserati cooked up a storm for the 2005 Geneva Auto Show. The Italian automaker collaborated with then-electronics giant Motorola and Pininfarina to create a magnificent concept car based on the Maserati MC12 Competizione, one of the best Maserati production cars.

Moreover, Pininfarina celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2020, and it teamed up with Maserati to enter its grand 75th birthday with the luscious Birdcage 75. The Maserati Birdcage 75th was a missed opportunity that should have entered production, because it still looks utterly futuristic despite its age.