Is It Safe To Use A Phone Charger To Charge The Steam Deck?

According to Valve, the Steam Deck uses a 45-watt USB-C PD 3.0 charger. If you've lost the charger that shipped with the console and you prefer to stick with one designed specifically for the Steam Deck, you can pick up a replacement from iFixit for $24.99. However, if you have a USB-C PD charger that is capable of delivering at least 45 watts of power to connected devices, it will also work — at this power level, you're more likely to need a laptop charger than a smartphone charger, though some phones include fast chargers that could also work.

Keep in mind that while you can charge the Steam Deck with your phone charger, that doesn't mean you should. Possible risks associated with poorly made chargers aside, your phone's energy demands are likely lower than that of the handheld. For this reason, you may see an alert on the Steam Deck warning that you've connected a slow charger when using the one that came with your phone (via Reddit). In these instances, the Steam Deck will charge slowly and may experience battery drain despite being plugged in if you're using the console.

How do you tell whether your phone charger is too slow for the Steam Deck? Aside from reviewing the specs provided by the manufacturer, you'll need to look at the USB cable: if it has USB-C connectors on each end, there's a good chance it supports USB-C PD 3.0 charging. However, if the charging cable has a USB-C connector on one end and a USB-A connector on the other, it won't be able to fully meet the Steam Deck's needs and you will see a slow charger warning when you plug it into the console.