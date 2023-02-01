5 Ferraris Owned By Eric Clapton That Prove He Has Great Taste

Eric Clapton is arguably one of the greatest guitar players of all time. What can't be argued is that he's the only musician ever to be admitted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame three different times. It's interesting to note that Clapton may have had as many Ferraris in his car collection as guitars he used during his legendary career.

Clapton is an admitted car enthusiast who has owned numerous vehicles: from an old Mini Cooper, to an even older Cadillac (via GQ Magazine), a Chevy pickup, two different vintage Ford hot rods, and even the odd Porsche or two (via 21motoring.com). But the bluesy musician is utterly obsessed with the Prancing Horse, having bought and sold more than a dozen Ferraris over the decades (via Billboard). We'll focus on five that highlight the man's impeccable taste for Italian.

The list must begin with the one that started it all. In his 2007 autobiography, Clapton says his obsession with Ferraris began in the late 60s when his good friend George Harrison (of The Beatles) popped over driving a dark blue Ferrari 365 GTC. His "heart melted" when he first saw it, likening it to "seeing the most beautiful woman on earth."