The Ford Shelby GR-1 Was An Incredible Retro Concept Car, And It's About To Make A Comeback

The Shelby GR-1 was first unveiled as a fiberglass platform model at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in August of 2004 (via RM Sotheby's). It showed up again — as an aluminum-wrapped driving model — months later at the Detroit North American International Auto Show in January of 2005 (via RM Sotheby's and MotorCities National Heritage Area). According to Phil Martens — Ford's group vice president of product creation at the time — it wasn't meant to be just another "top-speed, high-performance sports car," but to be a drivable, well-balanced vehicle that would appeal to those in the market for a Ferrari 575M Maranello (via Supercars.net).

The GR-1's looks are heavily inspired by the 1964 Shelby Daytona Coupe (via RM Sotheby's), with its elongated hood and flat, Kamm-style rear end. The aluminum skin was intentionally left bare and polished to a fine shine to accentuate the sculpted curves found throughout the body and make it look like it was moving even when it wasn't. The butterfly doors with teardrop windows help make the car look longer (via Allcarindex.com).

Most of the GR-1's chassis is made from modified components from the Ford GT (via Allcarindex.com). Under the hood is a 6.4-liter, 390-ci all-aluminum V10 engine kicking out 605 horsepower (via Car Throttle and Supercars.net), 501 foot-pounds of torque (via Allcarindex.com), and goes from 0-60 in 3.9 seconds (via Car Throttle).

The fiberglass platform model (lacking an engine, drivetrain, or interior) was sold at an RM Sotheby's auction in August 2011 for $82,500. All proceeds went to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.