Here's Why The Bentley Bacalar Costs Nearly $2 Million

The market is brimming with choices if you have $2 million to spend on a new car. You can get a McLaren Speedtail, an Aston Martin Valkyrie, or maybe an all-electric Lotus Evija for about $2 million, give or take. But for that money, the Bentley Bacalar is an excellent choice — the finest example of old-school coachbuilding brought to life by Bentley's Mulliner custom division.

Sure, folks could argue the Mulliner Batur offers the same exclusivity and personalization for about the same amount of cash — not to mention a hardtop roof for all-season driving. Weather considerations aside, you don't buy a Bacalar for a daily driver, and few speedsters offer the grand-touring capabilities of the Bacalar thanks to its Continental GT underpinnings.

Besides its stellar roofless configuration, there are more reasons why the Bentley Bacalar costs nearly $2 million — and it starts with what's under the hood.