Spotify Hits 205M Paid Subscribers, But It's Still Losing Money

Spotify is still losing money, even after its number of paid subscribers pushed beyond the 200 million mark at the end of last year. The streaming service generates money in a few ways, one of which is its paid subscriptions.

A standard Spotify subscription costs $9.99 per month in the United States, though a $5 monthly discount is available for students. There are also plans that make multiple accounts far cheaper. The Spotify Duo plan gives two accounts access to premium for $12.99 per month, while the family plan allows up to six users to access the premium service for $15.99. There is also a free service, that has a number of limitations, and is funded through advertising.

The Stockholm-based company was founded back in 2006, and formed part of the original wave of streaming services that offered a wide range of content for a reasonable monthly fee. It has expanded its repertoire since then, adding a wide range of quality of life features, along with things like podcasts and audiobooks to the Spotify service.

However, like many tech companies, Spotify also seems to be going through somewhat of a rough period. Earlier this month, it laid off around 6% of its staff in an effort to bring down costs. Other big tech businesses, like Twitter, Meta, and Microsoft, have made similar moves in recent months.