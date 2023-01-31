Solar Makes This Retro Bowlus RV An Epic Off-Grid Adventure

Driving around the country with an RV in tow is a classic American pastime. You get to essentially bring your house with you and enjoy all the amenities of home right in the middle of a campsite, national park, or the beach. Wherever you can fit the trailer, you can be in comfort. Unlike traditional camping, you don't have to find a nearby body of water if you want to clean up, so that's always a plus. Playing Xbox and sleeping on a comfortable bed in the middle of Yellowstone is never a bad thing.

As automotive technology gets more advanced and EVs get more and more range, electric vehicles are slowly becoming viable for long road trips. Multiple EVs have some sort of fast charging capability that can get the battery topped up in just a few minutes. Like cars, luxury RV maker Bowlus has made a new RV with the ability to run all your amenities off the grid.