GMC Hummer EV SUVs Will Roll Off The Production Line Soon, But They Won't Be Cheap

GMC's enormous new Hummer EV finally has a scheduled release, and the automaker has also dropped fresh info about the upcoming electric truck, including an eyewatering price tag. Per Detroit News, the 2024 Hummer EV began production on January 30. GM intends for its new electric beast to roll off the assembly lines and onto American pavement by the end of March.

As of now, all the Hummer EVs slated for production have been claimed — 90,000 models have been reserved so far, comprising the entire projected 2023 and 2024 model runs. Detroit News quotes GM executive vice president Duncan Aldred: "I think this is the most sought-after vehicle in the world right now."

The Hummer EV is not without competition, however. The machine is available both as a classic Hummer SUV and as a pickup, directly challenging Tesla's Cybertruck and the F-150 Lightning from Ford. Per CNBC, the Hummer will even come with an Easter egg image of a Hummer crushing a Cybertruck. Can Hummer's new EV back up that kind of incendiary branding?