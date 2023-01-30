The Difference Between Archiving And Deleting Games On Nintendo Switch

If you've ever found yourself needing to free up space on your Switch, chances are you've seen it: The choice between deleting a game or "archiving" it. When you need more storage and you need it right now, you may not have much time to think about your decision. Thankfully, the most important thing (i.e. holding onto your save data) is consistent between both options, so no matter which one you choose, you don't have to worry about starting over from the very beginning if you ever return to a game you've removed from your system.

Regardless, if you're running out of space on your internal memory and/or microSD card, and decide you need to clear some things out; you can wait for your Switch to prompt you, individually highlight a game's Options and select "Manage Software" settings from the home screen, or go through Data Management in the System Settings.

With the choice between both options, ultimately, it all comes down to how likely you think you might be to want to go back later on and play the games you delete.