Why Steam Is Downloading Slow, And How To Fix It

Running into unexplained snags while downloading games on Steam is not unheard of. On some occasions, it's the sloth-paced download rate that vexes you, while in some instances, it's constant download failure errors that sow trouble. However, there can be a multitude of reasons why you're getting slow downloads on your PC. In some cases, it could be limited to the server you're tethered to, or a bunch of third-party applications raising hell.

Bandwidth issues can also occur, too, but those are typically related to a handful of system-level connectivity settings that are the root of the problem. Interestingly, caching issues can also throttle Steam downloads, but it's nothing that can't be handled with a few clicks. There's also a possibility that certain router-level settings and firewall privileges are restricting Steam activities.

There are steps you can take to ensure it's not any exterior factors affecting your download speeds, at least in terms of things you can control. Here are the settings and places you should troubleshoot.