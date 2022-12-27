Here's How To Get Your 2022 Steam Replay And See What Games You Played The Most

Unless you've been under a rock for the last few years, you'll have noticed the wealth of people posting their Spotify "Wrapped," or more recently, YouTube "Recap" screenshots on social media. It's always interesting to reflect on your year, the media you consumed, and perhaps even the data these online services use to recommend you new content.

For 2022, PC gaming giant Steam announced its "Replay," which resembles what the likes of Spotify and YouTube Music do at the end of every year, except it gives you insights into your gaming habits. Replay is a pretty comprehensive overview of how you spent the time playing your Steam games and how you compare to the rest of the gamers out there. Steam Replay shows you everything from how much time you spent playing games, which games you preferred, how many games you played, and how many achievements you unlocked, among many other fun facts.

Like the aforementioned yearly reviews from streaming services, Steam Replay also lets you easily share how much of a hermit you were with all your friends. First, you have to access the Steam Replay, though.