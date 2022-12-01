YouTube Music 2022 Recap Is Here To Review Your Year In Tunes

Per a press release, YouTube Music is set to bring back the popular Recap feature, allowing users of Google's music platform to take their own nostalgic, slickly-designed look back at the last year in music. The OG of music recap services — Spotify Wrapped — has been enjoying its usual year-end spike in usage, bolstered by the slick Instafest app that presents Spotify users' musical tastes as a stylish poster for their own personal music festival.

Google and Spotify aren't the only companies indulging in musical nostalgia this year, as Apple's 2022 Replay feature just went live as well. Apple has made the service a yearly affair since 2019, while Google got in on the fun in 2021. Each tool has a different look and different features, but all are designed to allow for pleasant reminiscing to the last year's soundtrack.

What may seem like just a fun look back at the music you grooved to over the last year has quite a bit to say about the music streaming industry.