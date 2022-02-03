Steam finally adds the download detail gamers have been missing

It’s a small thing, but it’s bound to make many users happy — Steam is finally updating its client to show the required disk space for each game. For users who are running low on storage, this can be a bit of a game-changer. In any case, it’s certainly going to save us all a little bit of time. The new feature has rolled out as part of a beta update, so if you still can’t see it in your Steam client, don’t worry. It may take a few weeks for this to make it into the live, standard, public version of Steam. However, once it does finally arrive, all users will be able to see the exact size of each game before attempting to download it.

viewimage/Shutterstock

The “Space Required” section will be located right next to the install button on the library page of your game of choice. According to screenshots shared by The Verge, the addition of this section comes at the cost of the “Last Played” feature. Whether it’s being moved somewhere else or being removed entirely is unclear right now, but the beta changelog doesn’t mention its removal, so it has likely been relocated.

Strangely significant quality-of-life update

It makes perfect sense for Steam to choose now of all times to take a closer look at the Library, and to try to optimize it. Steam’s handheld console, dubbed the Steam Deck, is less than a month away from launching. Set to release on February 25, 2022, the Steam Deck is a large console that comes in three models that vary by price and specifications.

Created as part of Steam’s collaboration with AMD, the console is said to be optimized for handheld gaming. It comes with an AMD Zen 2 processor (which is one generation behind the current AMD desktop chips) and an RDNA 2 graphics card (still current-gen for a few more months.) Depending on the price point, users will be able to get their Steam Deck with either eMMC or SSD storage.

So far, Steam has only opened reservations for the unit. Starting February 25, the company will begin sending out emails to those who signed up to purchase the console. From that point on, customers will have 72 hours to make their purchase. In the event that they don’t, Steam will simply move on to the next person on the list.

With Steam’s first handheld console, it’s likely that we will keep seeing such quality-of-life changes making their way into the Steam Store or game library. If you’d like to keep an eye on what’s coming to Steam in the near future, check out the beta changelog page.