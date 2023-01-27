10 Best Uses For Old Apple TVs

Just because your old Apple TV doesn't stream in 4K or support HDR doesn't mean it is useless. The Apple TV fits nicely into Apple's ecosystem and lets users listen to Apple Music, podcasts, and even audiobooks. You can also enjoy content from YouTube and other video platforms where 4K and HDR aren't as necessary for an enjoyable experience.

Just connect your Apple TV to an old monitor or TV and put it somewhere discreet and out of the way. You can even plug in some old speakers or a soundbar to enrich the experience. You can even set up one of Apple's HomePods. Then you can listen to music and podcasts while you do the dishes or vacuum. If you don't want to worry about keeping track of another remote, you can simply use AirPlay to cast media to the TV, or download the Apple TV remote to your phone and use that.

This is a simple way to make your Apple TV useful with little effort on your part.