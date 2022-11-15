Researchers Sound The Alarm On Smart Home Hub Security Vulnerabilities

Researchers at the University of Georgia have used machine learning and AI to develop an app called ChatterHub, which is capable of tearing smart home security apart. The app mainly targets smart home hubs, which are often the center point of a smart home network and can be used to control most other devices. The information your hub and other devices send to each other is encrypted, but researchers discovered that they don't have to break that encryption to find out what the signals mean. Associate professor Kyu Lee explains that the team was "able to use machine learning technology to figure out what much of the activity is without even having to decrypt the information."

More worrying is the way ChatterHub could be used to bypass devices like smart locks. The study showed that researchers didn't have to send the correct encrypted code to certain types of smart locks if they wanted to unlock them. Instead, they could bombard some locks with information packets until they malfunctioned. Lee said that this could "prevent the homeowner from locking their door." Criminals could also use this technique to run the device's battery down, causing it to switch off and unlock.

A bad actor with the ChatterHub app doesn't even need to be close to your home to target it. From the information the University of Georgia has provided, it seems a person using the app for malicious purposes wouldn't have to do much research into the home, either. The potential intruder wouldn't need to know the type of smart hub they are iterating with nor would they need to know what other devices you have or the layout of your smart home setup.