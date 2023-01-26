This Gaming Technology Didn't Get The Reaction It Hoped For

A man hangs his head, his eyes downcast. His mouth is covered by something, but you're not left with the impression he's smiling. No, it's not Nick Offerman wearing a gas mask in HBO's adaptation of "The Last of Us," but it is equally dystopian. It's the first frame of the official promotional video for mutalk, a Bluetooth microphone created by Tokyo-based Shiftall, whose claim "Coming 2023 for US" feels more like a threat than a release date.

The microphone (or muzzle) is contained in a shell which covers the user's mouth and is specifically designed to muffle their voice for the listening pleasure of others sharing the same physical space. It can be handheld or strapped to the head, and, when paired with a VR headset, you can conveniently give yourself the "Clockwork Orange" treatment without being a nuisance to your sleeping family upstairs or your coworker in the next cube. Or so one imagines.

Unlike other Bluetooth microphones, the mutalk directly comes into contact with the mouth, so it comes with delightful accessories such as a washable moisture cushion that — checks notes — "receives saliva splashes," according to the official website. Shiftall states that the mutalk can reduce sound by up to 30 db, which sounds like a nice feature until they immediately follow it up with the tagline, "Let's shout Quietly with mutalk," making it appear that the target users might be CIA interrogators rather than office workers and gamers.