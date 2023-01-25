How To Connect Apple AirPods To Your Nintendo Switch
Whether you prefer the deeper, more personal sound of playing video games or want to keep the audio from bothering anyone around you, the Switch can connect to wireless headsets and earbuds fairly quickly. The trick is knowing how to get the two devices to sync up in the first place. The same is true for AirPods, which may seem like they're intended for use within Apple's own meticulously crafted infrastructure but they work just fine as a pair of Bluetooth earbuds in most instances.
Fortunately, pairing AirPods to your Switch is just as straightforward as connecting any other Bluetooth audio device. And once paired, the Switch will remember them in the future to make reconnecting even faster — though in some cases they may not connect automatically and you'll have to take care of it manually. Changing your Switch's audio output to your AirPods isn't limited to handheld mode, either. You can pair them while the console is either handheld or docked, and use them in either mode just as easily.
How to pair AirPods to a Nintendo Switch
Before you get started, make sure you've got the most recent Switch system update installed. Also, consider temporarily turning down your console's volume before pairing so you don't accidentally hurt your ears.
- Turn on your Switch.
- Press the Home button.
- Tap the gear icon to open System Settings.
- Scroll down and select Bluetooth Audio.
- Select Pair Device.
- Make sure your AirPods are in their charging case and the case is closed.
- Press and hold the pairing button on the AirPods case until the status light comes on. This is basically the same process as pairing AirPods with a MacBook.
- When the AirPods appear in your Switch's device list, select them to connect.
- If you don't hear your Switch audio in your AirPods right away, manually select them from the Bluetooth Audio devices list.
In the event that your AirPods are already paired with your Switch but don't automatically connect the next time you use them, select them from the device list in the Bluetooth Audio menu and choose Connect.