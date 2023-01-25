How To Connect Apple AirPods To Your Nintendo Switch

Whether you prefer the deeper, more personal sound of playing video games or want to keep the audio from bothering anyone around you, the Switch can connect to wireless headsets and earbuds fairly quickly. The trick is knowing how to get the two devices to sync up in the first place. The same is true for AirPods, which may seem like they're intended for use within Apple's own meticulously crafted infrastructure but they work just fine as a pair of Bluetooth earbuds in most instances.

Fortunately, pairing AirPods to your Switch is just as straightforward as connecting any other Bluetooth audio device. And once paired, the Switch will remember them in the future to make reconnecting even faster — though in some cases they may not connect automatically and you'll have to take care of it manually. Changing your Switch's audio output to your AirPods isn't limited to handheld mode, either. You can pair them while the console is either handheld or docked, and use them in either mode just as easily.