Latest Nintendo Switch System Update Adds A Super Useful Feature

The Nintendo Switch has received a new software update that finally allows users to group their games, a feature that should have been there from the get-go. The feature is called Groups, and as the name makes it abundantly clear, it does just that. However, the button for accessing the "All Software" page will only appear if the number of items on the screen is more than 13 at any given time. And just in case there was any confusion, the update (v14.0.0) is available for the entire Switch family, which includes the original Switch, the Lite model, and the latest OLED screen refresh.

To create a Group, users need to swipe right on the home screen and find the All Software option. Now, tap the "L" button followed by selecting the "Create New Group" option from the popup window. Once there, select the "+" button to create the new folder. Users can select the desired games and add them to the group. Hit the "Next" button, choose a name for the group, and you're good to go.

Nintendo notes that users can create up to 100 Groups and store up to 200 games in each group. Smartphone users who are into arranging their apps neatly into separate folders will be right at home with Nintendo's implementation on the Switch.