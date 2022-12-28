How To Pair Your Apple AirPods To Your Mac Laptop

AirPods are among the most popular wireless earphones around the world. They are designed to function seamlessly with all Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, and Mac laptops. When pairing the AirPods with an iPhone, the iPhone automatically senses the presence of the earbuds around and connects. Similarly, setting up the AirPods with an iPad is a fun experience too. However, when it comes to MacBooks, you must take care of certain things, including compatibility and the Apple ID signed in on the MacBook.

AirPod headphones (2nd generation) are compatible with macOS Mojave 10.14.4 or later. Similarly, the AirPods (3rd generation) pair with macOS Monterey or later. As for AirPods Pro (1st generation) and AirPods Pro (2nd generation), the macOS versions that support them are macOS Catalina 10.15.1 or above and macOS Ventura, respectively. Hence, depending on your AirPods model, you need to check whether your MacBook has the required macOS version.

If you purchased a MacBook released in 2022, your device supports the latest macOS Ventura, which can pair with all the AirPods. With that said, let's get to the steps involved in pairing your AirPods with your Mac laptop. Before beginning, ensure that your AirPods are charged and that you know where the physical button on your AirPods is, as we'll use it to enable pairing mode.