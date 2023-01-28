Apple Hide My Email Alternatives For Android Users

Are you an Android user wondering what it would be like to use Apple's Hide My Email service? Often, digital service providers send promotional emails, which could clutter users' inbox and make it difficult to locate personal emails. This is where Apple's Hide My Email service helps.

It creates random but unique email addresses for iOS users to enter on websites, apps, and other digital services, protecting users' personal email addresses. The service forwards all the emails to users' private inbox as well. Users can also change the email address that gets the forwarded messages or turn off the email forwarding entirely. In other words, Hide My Email generates disposable email addresses for you.

Unfortunately, Apple hasn't released the service for Android users, and Google doesn't have a similar feature built into Android. Does that mean you'd have to continue providing your primary email address? Well, a few third-party alternatives enable Android users to use random email addresses for temporary use, like Hide My Email. They work perfectly fine with Google accounts and provide some additional features in exchange for a nominal fee.

Nevertheless, most of these services are free to use. For those who are catching up, Hide My Email is a complementary service with Apple's iCloud+, which starts from $0.99 a month for 50GB of cloud storage, so it's not entirely free either.